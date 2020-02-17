Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Spokesman: Texas refinery fire under control, no injuries
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 17, 2020 12:28 pm EST
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that started Monday morning at a Citgo refinery in a South Texas city is under control and air-quality monitoring suggests it is safe for residents to leave their homes, a city official said.
The fire started when a line that burns natural gas ruptured in Corpus Christi, city spokesman Dale Stephán said, adding that the fire does not present a deadly threat to residents and that he’s unaware of any injuries.
Authorities initially asked nearby residents and people at local businesses to shelter in place while air quality was monitored, but that order was lifted by late morning.
Stephán said the cause of the rupture is under investigation.
A Citgo official did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The fire, which Stephán said began shortly before 9 a.m., forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city, but it was reopened about 11 a.m., Stephán said.