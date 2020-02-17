Loading articles...

Official: 4 sent to hospital after N Carolina plane crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A small plane crashed on Monday at a central North Carolina airport, sending four people — three of them students — to the hospital, authorities said.

The Cessna 172 crashed shortly before 2 p.m. at Gray’s Creek Airport south of Fayetteville, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause, Salac said.

The pilot and the three students were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, said Sally Shutt, a Cumberland County spokeswoman. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The students were there as part of a local workforce development program designed to allow attendees to learn about aviation careers, media outlets reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff into a field beside the runway.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
CRASH - #EB401 east of Mavis. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 PM
Weather advisories have been issued by @environmentca for the GTA and communities is southern Ontario. We are expe…
Latest Weather
Read more