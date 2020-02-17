Loading articles...

New French health minister takes up post with raised profile

Incoming French health minister, Olivier Veran, a lawmaker and doctor, was handed the keys to his new ministry on Monday while it is in middle of dealing with the threat of coronavirus.

His predecessor Agnes Buzyn, was named a Paris mayoral candidate Sunday, a late entry by the country’s governing party after the original contender quit amid a sex video scandal.

The health minister’s portfolio is currently experiencing a boosted profile after a 12th person tested positive for COVID-19 on French soil, and France reported the first death outside Asia from the virus over the weekend.

The victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist initially turned away by two French hospitals when he fell ill, French authorities said.

The Associated Press

