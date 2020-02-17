Loading articles...

New Brunswick premier admits 'gaps' in scrapped plan for overnight ER closures

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says criticism of his government’s decision to close emergency rooms overnight in six community hospitals exposed serious gaps in the plan and led him to reverse course.

“I can’t in good conscience move forward without addressing the concerns and fears that have been brought to light,” Higgs told a news conference Monday.

Higgs issued a statement Sunday night saying he was cancelling the closures, scheduled to take effect next month, in order to allow for community consultations.

Since it was announced Feb. 11, the plan has drawn criticism from the affected communities, health professionals, opposition parties and members of his own minority Tory government.

The reforms were intended to address a shortage in human resources and an aging population. They would have seen an increase in mental health services in the communities and the conversion of acute care beds to long-term care for patients awaiting nursing homes.

Higgs said the changes raised many questions that could not be answered.

“I didn’t expect that there would be so many gaps in the rollout plan, and gaps that people legitimately identified that could not be legitimately answered,” he said. Higgs said he was even told that the provincial ambulance service had not been consulted.

As a result, he met Sunday with representatives of the two regional health authorities. “Their recommendation was not to proceed at this time,” Higgs said.

He said he will visit the communities with the affected departments — Sussex, Sackville, Ste-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet, Grand Falls and Perth-Andover — in April and May to get the views of leaders, health-care providers and citizens.

The government is also planning a summit in June aimed at ensuring the province’s health-care system is sustainable and reliable. “This must also address the challenges faced in the rural communities,” Higgs said. The recommendations from the summit are to be released in the fall. 

The decision to halt the changes follows deputy premier Robert Gauvin’s announcement Friday that he was quitting in protest over the reforms to sit as an Independent. It left the minority government in the precarious position of facing a confidence vote or possibly calling an early election.

Higgs said his reversal had “turned down the temperature” on the prospect of an early election, but he would be discussing the situation with his caucus later this week.

Gauvin’s departure left the Tories and Liberals tied with 20 seats in the legislature. The Green party and the People’s Alliance each have three, Gauvin is the lone Independent and two seats are vacant.

Green Leader David Coon said Higgs had done the right thing by cancelling the changes, adding that he looked forward to making recommendations for health reform.

Last week, both the Greens and Liberals said they were prepared to defeat the government on a confidence motion, but on Monday Coon toned down his position. “These changes are on the shelf right now,” he said, “so until we see how that works out, it changes the water on the beans.”

But Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers expressed his continued opposition to the government.

“Premier Higgs has lost credibility and the trust of New Brunswickers over the health-care cuts fiasco. These cuts and further cuts to health care are still very much part of the Blaine Higgs agenda,” Vickers wrote on Twitter. “His surprise from the controversy over the last week shows just how out of touch he is with New Brunswickers.”

Kris Austin, leader of the People’s Alliance, which had also opposed the closures, welcomed the government’s reversal. He said the necessary support systems, including advance care paramedics, were not in place to provide for care in the overnight hours.

Dr. Chris Goodyear, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said there were too many unanswered questions for the closures to go ahead.

“We observed since the announcement that many physicians and citizens expressed passionate and thoughtful views about the implications of these changes,” he said in a statement. “Many agreed that our health system must be modernized to reflect the population needs of our province and that stakeholders must have a voice prior to decisions being made.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty
Loading articles...

Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty

Last Updated Jul 11, 2018 at 11:40 am EST

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, the faces of the presidents that make up the Mount Rushmore monument are shown near Keystone, S.D. The PBS host Geoffrey Baer is back this summer with new episodes of his series "10 That Changed America" focusing on streets, monuments and marvels, including one show that gives the surprising inside story behind icons like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Did you know that the original symbolism of the Statue of Liberty had nothing to do with welcoming immigrants? And that Mount Rushmore was basically built as a scheme to get road-trippers to make the trip out to South Dakota?

You’ll hear the inside story on these icons and others from Geoffrey Baer, host of the PBS television series “10 That Changed America,” in three new episodes airing this summer. In addition to famous monuments, other episodes focus on streets that changed America — like New York’s Broadway — and on modern marvels like the Hoover Dam.

Baer is based in Chicago, where he works for the local public television station WTTW and also gives tours for the Chicago Architecture Foundation. He spoke about the show and the backstory of some of the monuments featured in the episode airing July 17 in an interview with AP Travel’s weekly podcast “Get Outta Here !” Here are some excerpts from the podcast, edited for brevity and clarity.

MOUNT RUSHMORE

When cars were a new form of transportation, “a state official in South Dakota really didn’t think in the early days of the road trip that scenery was going to be enough” to lure people to drive all the way there, Baer said. So he decided to “create the world’s biggest roadside attraction.” Originally the carvings were going to depict heroes of the American West, but that wasn’t deemed a big enough draw, so the concept was changed to presidents.

STATUE OF LIBERTY

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to America, but what was the meaning of the gift?

Baer says America was seen in the late 19th century as a “beacon of democracy and freedom” in an era when French democracy was eroding. So the French used the statue as a way of sending “a message” to their own country by giving “America a gift of this great French figure of liberty.”

The statue is often romanticized as a symbol of welcome for immigrants, partly due to its location within sight of Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants arriving in the U.S. were processed. They could see Lady Liberty as their ships pulled into the harbour. But Ellis Island didn’t open until 1892, six years after the statue was dedicated in 1886.

“So it wasn’t until later that the statue took on this additional new meaning as a kind of beacon to immigrants,” Baer said.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL

Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring “all persons held as slaves” to be free. But almost nothing at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., mentions slavery.

That’s because the intended message of the Lincoln Memorial was “that the Civil War was really brother against brother and now we’ve reconciled,” Baer said. Two of Lincoln’s speeches — his second inaugural address and the Gettysburg Address — are engraved on the walls, but not the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It only was later that the monument became a platform for the civil rights movement,” Baer added. That tradition began in 1939 when the great opera singer Marian Anderson was denied permission to sing at Constitution Hall in Washington because she was African-American. Instead she sang on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Later in the 1960s, the monument became a site for civil rights protests, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

Baer said one of the show’s most important themes is that whatever the original context may be for a memorial or monument, its meaning often changes with time. “Society is always changing,” he said, “even as the built environment stays where it is.”

Listen to AP Travel’s “Get Outta Here!” podcast with Geoffrey Baer on iTunes http://apple.co/2s2ruHY or on APNews.com https://apnews.com/afs:Content:2109900157

Geoffrey Baer’s “10 That Changed America” https://www.pbs.org/show/10-changed-america/

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:32 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Looking good, #Toronto, with all of that sunshine. This view courtesy of @EarthCam. Enjoy that sunshine on this #FamilyDay!…
Latest Weather
Read more