2 people hurt in Lakeshore Boulevard collision

Two women are in the hospital following a collision in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police tweeted at around 8:30 p.m. that they had been called to the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Twenty-Ninth Street for a report of a four-vehicle collision.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not released by police but they did say two women had been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.