Loading articles...

Japan confirms 99 more cases of new virus on cruise ship

TOKYO — Japanese officials have confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454, the Health Ministry said Monday .

The ministry has been carrying out tests on passengers and crew on the ship, docked in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo.

The 14-day quarantine for those on the ship was due to end Wednesday.

Outside China, the ship has had the largest number of cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus that emerged in China late last year.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:00 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: (UPDATE) N/B DVP & Bayview/Bloor Ramp - officers o/s - tow trucks o/s - traffic backed up N/B DVP - 2 lanes…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Weather today should be great with a Guaranteed High of 0° and plenty of sunshine on this #FamilyDay! We’ve got f…
Latest Weather
Read more