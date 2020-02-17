Boy, 14, killed in snowmobile crash in Kearney, Ont., on Sunday

BURK’S FALLS, Ont. — Provincial police say a 14-year-old boy died in a snowmobile crash in a town northeast of Huntsville on Sunday.

Police say the boy was driving the motorized snow vehicle in Kearney, Ont., when he left the trail and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

He’s been identified as Mark Ramolla of Springwater Township.

Police say they’re continuing their investigation into the crash.