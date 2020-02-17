Loading articles...

Eccentric millionaire Durst faces trial in friend's killing

LOS ANGELES — There is almost no physical evidence connecting New York real estate heir Robert Durst to the slaying of his best friend in Los Angeles 20 years ago.

What does link him to the killing of Susan Berman, though, is a cryptic note sent to police with her address and one word: “CADAVER.”

The slip of paper intended to lead authorities to her lifeless body in December 2000 was penned by Durst. His lawyers have admitted as much. Durst himself has said more than once that only the killer or someone involved in the shooting could have written it.

Prosecutors intend to use the note and a web of circumstantial evidence to put Durst behind bars for three killings he’s suspected of committing over nearly four decades. They will be up against a legal team that won Durst’s acquittal in one of those deaths.

“Our defence is, one, he didn’t do it, and, two, they can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did it,” defence lawyer David Chesnoff said. “It is a highly circumstantial case and we will have strong responses to explain the circumstances.”

Jury selection begins Wednesday in a case built around a story so sensational it inspired a feature film starring Ryan Gosling as Durst and a six-part documentary on his life that helped lead to his arrest.

Durst, 76, the eccentric son of a late prominent New York real estate developer, has pleaded not guilty. Said to be worth $100 million, and having jumped bail before, Durst has been awaiting trial in a California jail.

Suspicion has dogged Durst since his wife vanished in a New York suburb in 1982, a mystery that brought not only attention from the city’s tabloids, but The New York Times. Berman was Durst’s unofficial spokeswoman at the time and prosecutors said she helped him cover his tracks. No has ever been charged in the wife’s disappearance and presumed killing.

Durst was back in the news following his arrest in October 2001 on charges he murdered his elderly neighbour in a $300-a-month rooming house Galveston, Texas. Prosecutors say he fled New York and disguised himself as a mute woman to elude possible arrest in his wife’s suspected killing.

While Durst is only charged with one count of murder in Berman’s killing, prosecutors plan to show he knocked her off Dec. 23, 2000, to keep her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance of Kathleen “Kathie” Durst.

They will introduce evidence that he killed and dismembered Morris Black in Galveston because the elderly neighbour had discovered his true identity and Durst feared he would inform police of his whereabouts.

“Kathie’s death was the impetus for all of the tragic events that happened afterward,” prosecutors said in court papers. They said Durst “devised and carried out a diabolical plan to cover up the killing of his wife which ultimately cost two other people their lives.”

Kathleen Durst’s body was never found, though she’s officially been declared dead. Black’s dismembered remains were cast out to sea in garbage bags by Durst, who was cleared in the killing after testifying he shot the man in self-defence. Berman, 55, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, was found face down in her Los Angeles home in a pool of blood. She had been shot point-blank in the back of the head.

Durst’s arrest in Berman’s killing came five years ago in New Orleans on the eve of the final installment of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” documentary on HBO. The finale contained a made-for-TV gotcha when filmmakers confronted Durst with a letter they unearthed that he had once written to Berman that contained nearly identical block-letter writing as the so-called cadaver note. Beverly Hills was misspelled the same way in both: “BEVERLEY.”

Durst had denied penning the cadaver note, which he acknowledged “only the killer could have written,” but couldn’t distinguish between the two.

He blinked, burped and put his head in his hands before denying being the killer. After the interview, he went to use a toilet unaware he was still wearing a microphone. Filmmakers didn’t realize until two years later as they were editing the film that they captured audio of him in the bathroom.

The film ends with Durst’s voice: “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

But what sounds like a confession was actually a result of editing. Durst said all three of those sentences, but not in that order and interspersed with seemingly unintelligible or unrelated remarks, according to court records. Placed in their proper context, as jurors are likely to hear, will make them less of the bombshell that struck viewers.

Defence lawyers have said the filmmakers deceived Durst and were acting as government agents, providing evidence they unearthed to police.

Prosecutors also will be relying on former friends of both Durst and Berman, who have provided damaging accounts in pretrial testimony of Durst’s alleged abuse of his wife. Some have said Berman confided in them that Durst had killed Kathleen. Berman said that if anything happened to her, they should suspec t Durst.

His lawyers are likely to focus on why some of those accounts were not shared with police and only surfaced recently after years of silence.

A star witness for the prosecution, New York ad executive Nathan “Nick” Chavin, who was best friends with both Durst and Berman, acknowledged that he lied to and misled prosecutors for months before coming clean about what he knew of the killing.

Chavin testified that in 2014 Durst confessed to Berman’s killing on a New York sidewalk.

“I had to,” Durst said, according to Chavin. “It was her or me, I had no choice.”

Chavin, who became emotional during the pretrial testimony because of his deep friendship with Durst, said his loyalties were torn and ultimately he sided with Berman.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty
Show tells backstory of icons like Rushmore, Lady Liberty

Last Updated Jul 11, 2018 at 11:40 am EST

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, the faces of the presidents that make up the Mount Rushmore monument are shown near Keystone, S.D. The PBS host Geoffrey Baer is back this summer with new episodes of his series "10 That Changed America" focusing on streets, monuments and marvels, including one show that gives the surprising inside story behind icons like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Did you know that the original symbolism of the Statue of Liberty had nothing to do with welcoming immigrants? And that Mount Rushmore was basically built as a scheme to get road-trippers to make the trip out to South Dakota?

You’ll hear the inside story on these icons and others from Geoffrey Baer, host of the PBS television series “10 That Changed America,” in three new episodes airing this summer. In addition to famous monuments, other episodes focus on streets that changed America — like New York’s Broadway — and on modern marvels like the Hoover Dam.

Baer is based in Chicago, where he works for the local public television station WTTW and also gives tours for the Chicago Architecture Foundation. He spoke about the show and the backstory of some of the monuments featured in the episode airing July 17 in an interview with AP Travel’s weekly podcast “Get Outta Here !” Here are some excerpts from the podcast, edited for brevity and clarity.

MOUNT RUSHMORE

When cars were a new form of transportation, “a state official in South Dakota really didn’t think in the early days of the road trip that scenery was going to be enough” to lure people to drive all the way there, Baer said. So he decided to “create the world’s biggest roadside attraction.” Originally the carvings were going to depict heroes of the American West, but that wasn’t deemed a big enough draw, so the concept was changed to presidents.

STATUE OF LIBERTY

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to America, but what was the meaning of the gift?

Baer says America was seen in the late 19th century as a “beacon of democracy and freedom” in an era when French democracy was eroding. So the French used the statue as a way of sending “a message” to their own country by giving “America a gift of this great French figure of liberty.”

The statue is often romanticized as a symbol of welcome for immigrants, partly due to its location within sight of Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants arriving in the U.S. were processed. They could see Lady Liberty as their ships pulled into the harbour. But Ellis Island didn’t open until 1892, six years after the statue was dedicated in 1886.

“So it wasn’t until later that the statue took on this additional new meaning as a kind of beacon to immigrants,” Baer said.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL

Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring “all persons held as slaves” to be free. But almost nothing at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., mentions slavery.

That’s because the intended message of the Lincoln Memorial was “that the Civil War was really brother against brother and now we’ve reconciled,” Baer said. Two of Lincoln’s speeches — his second inaugural address and the Gettysburg Address — are engraved on the walls, but not the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It only was later that the monument became a platform for the civil rights movement,” Baer added. That tradition began in 1939 when the great opera singer Marian Anderson was denied permission to sing at Constitution Hall in Washington because she was African-American. Instead she sang on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Later in the 1960s, the monument became a site for civil rights protests, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

Baer said one of the show’s most important themes is that whatever the original context may be for a memorial or monument, its meaning often changes with time. “Society is always changing,” he said, “even as the built environment stays where it is.”

Listen to AP Travel’s “Get Outta Here!” podcast with Geoffrey Baer on iTunes http://apple.co/2s2ruHY or on APNews.com https://apnews.com/afs:Content:2109900157

Geoffrey Baer’s “10 That Changed America” https://www.pbs.org/show/10-changed-america/

