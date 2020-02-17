Loading articles...

2 killed, dozens injured in highway pileup in South Korea

Fire fighters work at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup in a tunnel on a highway in Namwon, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The major highway pileup occurred amid snowy weather in the country's southwest. (Na Bo-bae/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Two people were killed and 38 were injured Monday in a highway pileup in snowy weather in southwestern South Korea, officials said.

The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency said the pileup involved about 30 vehicles, including a chemical truck carrying nitric acid that flipped over and caught fire inside a tunnel.

Police official Jeon Gwang-hun said he couldn’t provide further details because the investigation of the cause of the accident was continuing.

Kim Jun-ho, an official from the Korea Expressway Corporation, said its workers had removed snow in the area before the accident and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the accident was caused by icy road conditions or careless driving.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:00 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: (UPDATE) N/B DVP & Bayview/Bloor Ramp - officers o/s - tow trucks o/s - traffic backed up N/B DVP - 2 lanes…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:51 AM
Retweeted @HydroOne: Almost 1 in 3 Canadian car accidents occur on snowy or icy roads. Here’s how to stay safe while driving this winter. https://…
Latest Weather
Read more