Man seriously injured in Yonge Street shooting

Last Updated Feb 16, 2020 at 7:31 am EST

Toronto police say a man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot on Yonge street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say the victim is believed to be in his 20’s.

His injuries are serious but non life threatening.

More to come

