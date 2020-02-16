Loading articles...

Two injured in Thornhill shooting

Last Updated Feb 16, 2020 at 10:02 pm EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

Two people have suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan.

York Region Police say they were called to an area near the Promenade Mall at Bathurst and Centre streets just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not indicate the severity of the injuries of the two people shot or the events which led up to the shooting.

Police say they are searching for at least one male suspect who was last seen wearing a mask and carrying a weapon fleeing the scene on foot.

