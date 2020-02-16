Two injured in Thornhill shooting

Two people have suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan.

York Region Police say they were called to an area near the Promenade Mall at Bathurst and Centre streets just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not indicate the severity of the injuries of the two people shot or the events which led up to the shooting.

Police say they are searching for at least one male suspect who was last seen wearing a mask and carrying a weapon fleeing the scene on foot.