Number of weddings in Nevada's Clark County are declining

LAS VEGAS — Officials say the number of weddings in Clark County has been declining.

The county had 73,000 weddings last year — more than 40-per cent drop from 2004, when 128,000 ceremonies occurred.

County Clerk Lynn Goya cites an overall decline in advertising to push the industry and available options for consumers.

Authorities tell Las Vegas TV station KVVU that some initiatives to push wedding tourism in the county include the possible creation of a “Wedding Way” from the Neon Museum to the Strat, allocating development funds to historic chapels for renovations and a Wedding Walk of Fame to showcase famous celebrity weddings.

Other campaigns include wedding photography contests, personal testimonies from married couples, and a dive into the history of Vegas weddings.

The Associated Press

