No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 19 will be approximately $7 million.

The Canadian Press

