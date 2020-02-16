Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
New York courts snowmobiling tourists with free weekend
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 16, 2020 12:46 pm EST
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is courting winter tourists with a fee-free weekend for out-of-state snowmobilers.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the plan Sunday at Saranac Lake. Fees will be waived March 14 and 15 for Canadian and other out-of-state visitors with registered, insured vehicles.
New York State Snowmobile Association President Rosanne Warner says a lack of snow has made it tough to get the state’s more than 10,000 miles of trails ready this season. The state has committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance and grooming, funded by snowmobile registration fees.
Registration is $100 a year, or $45 with membership in a snowmobile club.
Cuomo’s office says winter tourism generates nearly $14.4 billion in direct visitor spending.
The Associated Press
