New York courts snowmobiling tourists with free weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is courting winter tourists with a fee-free weekend for out-of-state snowmobilers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the plan Sunday at Saranac Lake. Fees will be waived March 14 and 15 for Canadian and other out-of-state visitors with registered, insured vehicles.

New York State Snowmobile Association President Rosanne Warner says a lack of snow has made it tough to get the state’s more than 10,000 miles of trails ready this season. The state has committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance and grooming, funded by snowmobile registration fees.

Registration is $100 a year, or $45 with membership in a snowmobile club.

Cuomo’s office says winter tourism generates nearly $14.4 billion in direct visitor spending.

The Associated Press

