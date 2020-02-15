Loading articles...

US Embassy: Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

TOKYO — The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo.

So far, 218 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus.

Japan’s Health Ministry allowed 11 passengers to disembark Friday, saying that those above 80 years of age, with underlying medical conditions as well as those staying in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine can stay at a designated facility on shore.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:41 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: (UPDATE) McCowan Rd & Ellesmere Rd - vehicles will be taken to collision reporting centre - no injuries repor…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:43 PM
Family Day Long Weekend: A few bouts of flurries, otherwise good travel weather this weekend. Next round of rain/sn…
Latest Weather
Read more