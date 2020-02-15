Loading articles...

The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline project in British Columbia:

The federal Indigenous services minister arrived for a meeting today with representatives of the Mohawk Nation to discuss a rail blockade that has shut down rail services across Eastern Canada.

Marc Miller says it is time to talk as members of the Mohawk Nation block the line in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en in their opposition to a natural gas pipeline across their traditional territory in northern B.C.

The blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day. 

Similar blockades across the country have cut both passenger and freight rail services, with pressure mounting on the federal government to end them.

———

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15. 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #NBDVP at Don Mills, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
The guaranteed high today is minus 2. While it was bitter, the extreme cold did not last for long!
Latest Weather
Read more