Suspect sought after man stabbed in Scarborough

Police are searching for one suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving they discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

It’s believed the man may have been the victim of a robbery.

Police are searching for a male suspect in his 40s with a brown complexion, approximately six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing, a three-quarter length jacket, dark shoes and a baseball cap. The suspect was last seen running north on Markham Road and police said he may have been armed with a knife.