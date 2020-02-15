Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Search for missing boy, 9, who fell through ice on Lake Erie called off
by News Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2020 10:26 pm EST
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)
Provincial police say the search for a missing 9-year-old boy on Lake Erie is now a recovery operation.
Police were called to an area of the lake near Peacock Point, about 60 kilometres south of Hamilton, late Saturday afternoon amid reports that as many as two children had fallen through the ice.
One child was rescued but the other failed to surface.
The OPP helicopter and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton were brought in to help search for the missing boy, however, late Saturday night police indicated that the rescue effort had been called off and that recovery efforts would resume in the morning.
