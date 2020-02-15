Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia honoured by Basketball Hall of Fame

Nav Bhatia, widely known as the Toronto Raptors‘ superfan who has attended almost all of the franchise’s home games, will become one of the first honourees into a new “Superfan Gallery” at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Toronto-area businessman and philanthropist found out about the honour ahead of the NBA’s All-Star weekend festivities.

“Can’t say this is a dream come true because this isn’t something you dream about as a fan,” Bhatia tweeted. “To be honoured into the [Hall of Fame] as the first honouree into the Superfan Gallery. What an incredible day. Don’t wake me up please. Thank you to the Hall and the Raptors organization.”

Born and raised in Delhi, India, Bhatia moved to Canada in the 1980s and attended his first Raptors game in 1995. Three years of attending games later, he was given the title of “Superfan” by former Raptors general manager and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.

This past year, following Toronto’s historic NBA Finals win, he also became the first fan in NBA history to be given a championship ring.