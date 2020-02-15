Quebecois couple on quarantined cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

MONTREAL — An elderly Quebecois couple aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The couple’s daughter told The Canadian Press in an interview that Diane and Bernard Menard, both 75 years old, called around 2:30 a.m today to inform the family.

Chantal Menard says her parents are feeling weak and fragile and are confined to their cabin on the cruise ship, which has been under quarantine at a port city southwest of Tokyo since Feb. 5.

She says the couple from Gatineau, Que., are currently waiting to be transported by ambulance to a military hospital where they will be kept in isolation until they no longer test positive for the virus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 15 Canadians are among the people on the Diamond Princess who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. In total, 285 people have tested positive on the ship after 67 new cases were found Saturday.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally, mostly in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 15, 2020.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press