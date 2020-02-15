Loading articles...

Police looking for shooting location after victim walks into hospital

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

He was reportedly dropped off by a vehicle and walk in by himself. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Police say the man said it occurred at a bus stop and gave them multiple different locations. Officers were unable to find evidence of a shooting at any of the given stops.

Investigators now say the victim is refusing to talk to police.

There has been no suspect information given as well.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
update - the 2 left lanes are blocked now
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
The guaranteed high today is minus 2. While it was bitter, the extreme cold did not last for long!
Latest Weather
Read more