Police looking for shooting location after victim walks into hospital

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

He was reportedly dropped off by a vehicle and walk in by himself. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Police say the man said it occurred at a bus stop and gave them multiple different locations. Officers were unable to find evidence of a shooting at any of the given stops.

Investigators now say the victim is refusing to talk to police.

There has been no suspect information given as well.