Poland's populist ruling party backs president's reelection

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s right-wing ruling party on Saturday endorsed President Andrzej Duda’s reelection in the country’s May 10 presidential vote.

At a convention in Warsaw that launched the incumbent president’s campaign for a second five-year term, Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski called Duda the party’s “dream candidate.”

A former Law and Justice member, Duda has backed the governing party’s populist policies, including changes to the judicial system that have drawn condemnation from the European Union as anti-democratic.

He is facing election challenges from Deputy Parliament Speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who is running for the main opposition Civic Platform party, and other opposition candidates.

Surveys have ranked Duda as Poland’s most popular politician, although a May 24 runoff vote may be needed to decide the presidential contest.

