Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle in North York

Last Updated Feb 15, 2020 at 8:29 am EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in North York late Friday night.

Toronto police say it happened at Finch and Driftwood Avenues shortly after 11 p.m..

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Finch was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
A broken water main closing Yonge St. both ways between Woodlawn and Jackes Ave.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
The guaranteed high today is minus 2. While it was bitter, the extreme cold did not last for long!
Latest Weather
Read more