No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.

It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 18 will grow to approximately $60 million and there will be six Maxmillion prizes offered.

 

The Canadian Press

