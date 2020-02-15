Loading articles...

New leader of indigenous museum is educator, tribe member

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The new executive director of a museum dedicated to the indigenous people of Maine is a professional educator and member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

The Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor will be led by Christopher Newell, the museum’s trustees announced this week. The museum documents Wabanaki culture, history and art.

Newell was born and raised in Indian Township, Maine, and worked for five years as education supervisor for the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center in Connecticut. He also served as senior adviser on the documentary Dawnland, which focused on the Maine-Wabanaki State Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Abbe Museum was founded in 1926 and is also the site of the annual Abbe Museum Indian Market in Bar Harbor.

The Associated Press

