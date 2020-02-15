NBA players excited to show off skills during All-Star Saturday Night

We are just hours away from what is arguably the best night throughout the NBA All-Star Weekend: The NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

Before the magic of the Slam Dunk Competition, the Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge, it was media day.

Here is what happened: Chaos.

Somewhere in this photo is Los Angeles Laker LeBron James:

Lakers star LeBron James is hounded by media at the NBA All Star Media Day. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

LeBron’s teammate Dwight Howard was also shown some love by the cameras.

Lakers Dwight Howard is hounded by media at the NBA All Star Media Day. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

All about the dunks

Aaron Gordon, who is hoping to win the Dunk Competition again, says he will be pulling out all the stops. While Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul believes Gordon has got it in the bag.

Aaron Gordon on #NBAAllStar Dunk contest “I’ve got some dunks never seen in the NBA Dunk Contrst before’ #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/e7pJgXfs1N — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) February 15, 2020

Team Raptors

There were lots of Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry jerseys in the stands. Lowry spoke about what it meant to have “Spicy P” and their coaching staff along for the journey.

Raptors star Kyle Lowry speaks to media. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

Remembering Kobe

This weekend, the NBA is celebrating the life of the late Kobe Bryant, who was an 18-time NBA All-star. Players have been emotional all weekend talking about the future Hall of Famer who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

A fan wears the late Kobe Bryant’s 24 jersey at NBA All Star weekend. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie said his favourite memory on the court was with Kobe.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young said Kobe inspired him and many of the younger players in the league.

First time since Steve Nash

There are a lot of players participating in the game on Sunday for the first time on Sunday and that includes Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. He is the first Suns’ player since Steve Nash in 2012.

Booker is just one of 10 players who were selected for the first time this year to compete in the All-Star game.

You can watch the NBA All-Star Saturday Night on Sportsnet starting at 8 p.m.