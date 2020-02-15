Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene on Bovaird Drive near Brisdale Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with vital signs absent.

No word on the driver or vehicle involved.

