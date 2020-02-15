Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Princess Diamond cruise ship
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 15, 2020 10:28 pm EST
A bus leaves a port where the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The federal government says it will evacuate Canadians quarantined aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong
The federal government says it will evacuate Canadians quarantined aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan.
They’ve been stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for 10 days amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected 15 Canadians on board.
A statement released Saturday night says the government has chartered a plane to bring the Canadians to southern Ontario, where they’ll be quarantined for another 14 days.
Global Affairs says the passengers will be screened before boarding the plane, and those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 will be transferred to the Japanese health-care system.
It says the “extraordinary circumstances” facing Canadians aboard the ship have driven it to evacuate.
Experts have questioned if the close quarters have contributed to the spread.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.