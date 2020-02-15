Loading articles...

Former Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez dies at age 57

Last Updated Feb 15, 2020 at 11:39 pm EST

Toronto Blue Jays' Tony Fernandez tips his hat to the crowd as he takes part in a pre-game ceremony against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto Sunday September 23, 2001. Fernandez is in critical condition in a Florida hospital due to complications from a kidney disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris

Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez has died at the age of 57, according to several reports from his native Dominican Republic.

No cause of death was given but Fernandez, a five-time All-Star who was part of the 1993 World Series championship team, had re-entered hospital to be treated for complications of kidney disease earlier this month.

Reports say he suffered a stroke and was taken off life support on Saturday.

Fernandez made his debut with the Blue Jays in 1983 and his play at shortstop helpe Toronto to their first division title in 1985. His defensive prowess earned him four straight Gold Glove awards from 1985 to 1990.

In the winter of 1990, the Blue Jays traded Fernandez, along with Fred McGriff, to the San Diego Padres in a deal that brought Roberto Alomar and Joe Carter to Toronto, setting the stage for the team’s first of two World Series championships.

The Blue Jays re-acquired Fernandez in June 1993 from the New York Mets.

Fernandez went on to play for Cincinnati, the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers before retiring in 2001.

The Blue Jays inducted Fernandez into the Level of Excellence on September 23, 2001.

Fernandez still holds the team marks for hits, triples and games played.

