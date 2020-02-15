Federal Indigenous Minister meeting with Mohawk First Nations at Belleville rail blockade

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has arrived in Belleville to meet with Members of the Mohawk Nation to discuss their barricade that is blocking a major rail line.

The blockade – as well as others across the country – started with a protest by some Indigenous groups over the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline that would pass through First Nations territory in British Columbia.

Miller spoke with reporters prior to the meeting, being held directly on the rail line, and said he believes this is the beginning of the conversation.

“I can’t guarantee what the outcome will be. It isn’t mine to judge so I’m here to discuss in peace and friendship,” said Miller.

He was also asked why he hadn’t come sooner since the blockade has been up since Feb. 6.

“I had to be invited and it had to be done in the proper way,” said Miller. “There are some very powerful people in the community who want to see an end to this. They want to see peace. They want to see our relationship renewed and in the right way.”

“All of Canada is hurting. The economy is slowing, everyone knows the reports about supply shortages, but we can’t move forward without dialogue,” Miller added.

Provincial police have kept a watchful eye on a handful of protesters blocking a major stretch of railway in eastern Ontario as political pressure mounted on the provincial force to take more decisive action.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the disruptions must be resolved through dialogue, not by ordering in the police.

A number of court injunctions have been handed down in a bid to remove the protesters, but most have been ignored. When one such document was delivered to the Ontario demonstrators over the weekend, it was set ablaze on the train tracks.

Just north of Toronto, supporters of the Wet’suwet’en have blocked the CN tracks just north of Steeles Avenue for trains leaving from Macmillan Yard and heading to parts of western Ontario and the U.S.