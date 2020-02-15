Loading articles...

2 taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown apartment building

Last Updated Feb 15, 2020 at 10:42 am EST

Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a downtown apartment building. CITYNEWS/Douglas Boyd

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a downtown apartment building.

Police say they were called to the incident at St. Patrick and Dundas Streets just after 7:30 a.m.

They allege the man stabbed the woman with a knife. She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital with lacerations.

Police have not indicated whether any arrests have been made at this point.

They continue to investigate the incident.

