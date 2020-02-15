2 injured in stabbing outside Rebel nightclub

Two people are recovering in hospital Saturday morning following a stabbing at a Port Lands nightclub.

Paramedics were called to Rebel nightclub, in the area of Polson Pier and Cherry Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

One victim reportedly sustained stab wounds while the other was assaulted. Both were taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The victims genders and ages are unknown.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.