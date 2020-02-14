Loading articles...

UP Express service suspended due to signal problem

UP Express at Union Station. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Those heading to the airport this morning via the UP Express will have to opt for a GO shuttle instead.

Metrolinx says the train that takes passengers from Union Station to Pearson Airport, with stops at Bloor and Weston in between, is not running due to signal issues.

A GO shuttle bus will be available to those traveling directly between Union and Pearson while those at Bloor and Weston are being asked to use the TTC.

It’s unclear when service is expected to be restored.

