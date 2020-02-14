Loading articles...

The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

A truck with flags and posters stand near the closed train tracks on ninth day of the train blockade in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., on Friday Feb. 14, 2020, the protest is in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural-gas pipeline project in British Columbia:

 

A spokesman for Canadian National confirms a rail blockade that has halted train traffic to and from the Port of Prince Rupert has been lifted.

First Nations leaders raised the possibility Thursday that the four-day blockade could be lifted if federal and provincial politicians agreed to meet to discuss solutions to the ongoing dispute over construction of a natural gas pipeline through Wet’suwet’en traditional territories in northwestern B.C.

All parties have agreed to that meeting, although a date must still be arranged.

Jonathan Abecassis with CN says the blockade was removed overnight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has failed Indigenous peoples for generations and there is no quick fix to issues sparked by construction of a natural gas pipeline on Wet’suwet’en traditional territories in British Columbia.

He says Canada is a country of laws and those laws must be enforced, but “getting the balance right” is important.

The prime minister called on all parties to move toward reconciliation.

Trudeau is in Munich today at a security conference

The roughly 5,000 Metro Vancouver residents who rely on an express commuter train to get to work from their homes in the Fraser Valley and eastern Vancouver suburbs will have to rely on other means today.

All westbound West Coast Express trains are cancelled because of protesters on the track through Port Coquitlam.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs oppose a pipeline through their territories in northwestern B.C., and their supporters on the Lower Mainland blocked the tracks just east of Vancouver late yesterday and remained in place through the night. 

Police prevented others from bringing supplies to the campers overnight and officers remain in place, keeping a close eye on the group but have taken no steps to remove them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14. 2020

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

