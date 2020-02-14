Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw to combine memoir, advice in upcoming book
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 14, 2020 9:54 am EST
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, left, listens as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget. Crenshaw has a book out in April 2020. The former Navy SEAL's book is called “Fortitude,” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
NEW YORK — Rep. Dan Crenshaw , the Texas Republican, has a book out in April.
The former Navy SEAL’s book is called “Fortitude” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions, Hachette imprint Twelve announced Friday .
“I see my country ripping itself apart at the seams, driven by outrage and cancel-culture,“ Crenshaw said in a statement. “I believe there’s a path to a more resilient America, with each lesson in this book providing a real and relatable solution.”
Crenshaw, 36, was elected to Congress in 2018. As a SEAL, he served everywhere from Afghanistan to South Korea.