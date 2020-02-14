Loading articles...

Rep. Dan Crenshaw to combine memoir, advice in upcoming book

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, left, listens as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget. Crenshaw has a book out in April 2020. The former Navy SEAL's book is called “Fortitude,” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK — Rep. Dan Crenshaw , the Texas Republican, has a book out in April.

The former Navy SEAL’s book is called “Fortitude” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions, Hachette imprint Twelve announced Friday .

“I see my country ripping itself apart at the seams, driven by outrage and cancel-culture,“ Crenshaw said in a statement. “I believe there’s a path to a more resilient America, with each lesson in this book providing a real and relatable solution.”

Crenshaw, 36, was elected to Congress in 2018. As a SEAL, he served everywhere from Afghanistan to South Korea.

The Associated Press

