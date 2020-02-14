Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario Power Generation, Hydro One create Ivy electric vehicle charging network
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 14, 2020 10:14 am EST
TORONTO — Two of Ontario’s biggest utilities have formed a new company to create a province-wide fast-charger network for electric vehicles.
The Ivy Charging Network is scheduled to have 160 Level-3 fast-chargers at its 73 locations throughout southern, eastern and western Ontario.
The Ivy is a limited partnership owned equally by the government-owned Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One Ltd., a publicly traded former Crown corporation that owns the province’s largest electric grid.
They say the Ivy network will be an unregulated business that can provide a new revenue stream for both companies without affecting Ontario electricity rates.
It has selected Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group, to operate and manage the electric charging network.
Natural Resources Canada provided an $8-million repayable contribution to help build the electric vehicle charging network.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.