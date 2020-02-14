New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is trying to find a name for the robotic version of the Bisti Beast tyrannosaur.

The museum in Albuquerque has collected suggestions for names from visitors for months.

They have narrowed down the choices to the top five most popular suggestions and want the public’s help choosing the final name.

Museum officials say the most popular suggested names include Juniper, Bailey, Bella, Betty and Bonita.

They plan to announce a name for the Bisti Beast on March 14 when the museum opens its next dinosaur exhibit.

The real Bisti Beast was found in the Bisti Badlands of New Mexico and its skull is on display in the museum’s “Back to Bones” exhibit.

The robotic beast roars every half hour for visitors in the museum’s lobby.

The Associated Press