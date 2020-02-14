Loading articles...

MTY Food Group delays Q4 results after alleged whistleblower complaint

The Groupe MTY offices are seen Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Quebec-based fast food restaurant chain MTY Food Group Inc. is delaying the release of its quarterly results citing allegations made by a whistleblower employee.

The owner of brands such as Thai Express, Tiki-Ming, Tutti Frutti and Valentine saw its shares lose $4.66 or 7.8 per cent at $55.07 in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company said in a statement that the allegations, which have not been publicly disclosed, were “baseless and frivolous.”

MTY was expected to release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday. A new release date wasn’t provided but the company says it expects its financial performance will be released by the regulatory deadline of Feb. 28.

Analyst Vishal Shreedhar of National Bank Financial says the allegations could be “serious” and leave a negative impression.

As of Aug. 31, the MTY network had 7,441 stores, of which 163 were operated by MTY and 7,278 were franchisees. About 55 per cent of restaurants are in the United States and 38 per cent in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.

Company in this dispatch: (TSX:MTY)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: #SB410 south of Sandalwood - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:16 AM
Some good news... (sorta!) @environmentca just ended the Extreme Cold Warning. However, it's still cold. We're only…
Latest Weather
Read more