Man pleads not guilty in deadly California bus shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 14, 2020 12:57 pm EST
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire aboard a Greyhound bus travelling through California has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Maryland, entered his pleas Thursday in Kern County Superior Court, The Bakersfield Californian reported.
An attorney, Clayton Campbell, appeared and said he had been retained to represent Williams.
The shooting occurred in the early morning of Feb. 3 as the bus was northbound on Interstate 5 in mountainous Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.
Authorities and a witness said the shooter had been cursing and muttering incoherently before he opened fire. Passengers disarmed the man and forced him off the bus.
A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Three women and two men were wounded.
Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.
