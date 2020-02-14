Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with trespassing near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 14, 2020 7:07 pm EST
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after officers spotted him hiding near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, authorities said.
Palm Beach Police charged Allen Cox, 38, with violating a previous trespass warning that prohibited him from being near the property, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Trump was not in Florida at the time of the arrest.
Cox told police that he had been sleeping in between the bushes and privacy wall of the private club so he would be safe, according to an arrest report. He also told officers that he had no home address.
Cox acknowledged that he had been given a previous trespass warning but that he preferred jail to seeing his parents, the report said.
Cox was released from jail on $500 bond. Jail records didn’t list whether he had an attorney who could comment.
