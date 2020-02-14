Loading articles...

Man charged with child exploitation for incidents involving 13-year-old girl

Last Updated Feb 14, 2020 at 1:12 pm EST

A 32-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in the U.S.

Police say in the summer of 2017, the man befriended the American girl online.

Over time, the man allegedly asked the girl to send naked photos and videos of herself, making threats in order to receive them.

Toronto police were alerted when the girl’s parents discovered the relationship and reported it to their local police.

Kenneth Arseneault-Lewis of Toronto was arrested on Jan. 29 and has now been charged with luring a child under 16 and under 18, extortion, possession and accessing child pornography.

He was expected to appear in court on Friday at 10 a.m.

