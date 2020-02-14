Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 17

Zhongchao – Shanghai, China, 3.5 million shares, priced $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities/Tiger Brokers. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ZCMD. Business: Chinese internet platform providing medical information, education and training.

The Associated Press

