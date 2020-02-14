Loading articles...

Baby born in migrant boat rescued near Canary Islands

MADRID — Spanish authorities said Friday that they have rescued a group of 86 migrants that included a baby who was born during the perilous journey in the open sea to reach Europe.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands said that the newborn was taken to a hospital along with its mother and three other pregnant women on arrival.

They added that the rest of the migrants who were aboard three small vessels reached by Spain’s maritime rescue service late Thursday were in good health.

In January, a newborn baby was found dead on a boat of migrants that had left the west coast of Africa to reach the Canary Islands.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:42 AM
Southbound Jane at Eglinton has reopened. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:10 AM
Extreme cold warning remains in effect for the GTA. Cover exposed skin and layer up before you head out today. Ke…
Latest Weather
Read more