2 European-Asian Tour golf events postponed due to virus

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Two men’s golf tournaments co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours in Malaysia and China were postponed on Friday because of the deadly new virus from China.

The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for April 16-19, and the China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 were affected.

Rescheduling the events was being discussed, the European Tour said in a statement.

The sponsor and promoter Maybank requested that its event be postponed, while the decision regarding the China Open followed talks with the China Golf Association, tournament host Genzon Golf Club, the Shenzhen government, and sponsor Volvo.

“We feel this is the correct course of action at this time,” said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour.

The coronavirus outbreak has already forced the U.S. LPGA Tour to cancel three of its events in Thailand, Singapore, and China that were scheduled in the next three weeks.

