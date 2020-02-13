Inside the Wet’suwet’en protests

In today’s Big Story podcast, many Canadians were shocked and angered this week to see photos of RCMP officers armed with rifles arresting Indigenous people for trying to protect their territory in northern British Columbia. The anger has sparked protests and blockades across the country in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs, who oppose a planned natural gas pipeline. Today, an inside look at what’s happening on the territory and the nationwide outcry.

GUEST: Jesse Winter, photo journalist, @jwints

GUEST HOST: Sarah Boesveld, @SarahBoesveld

