Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China

BEIJING — China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.

The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.

The Associated Press

