Various teachers strikes staged after announcement of joint walkout

Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Teachers in Ontario’s French system are holding a strike today, as public elementary and high school teachers walk out at select boards.

The strikes come one day after all four of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions — including the one representing English Catholic teachers — announced a joint one-day strike for next Friday, Feb. 21.

It’s a bid to ramp up pressure on the government as months of contract talks are at a standstill.

Today’s one-day strike by 12,000 French teachers is the first such job action since the inception of French-language school boards in 1997.

Elementary teachers have been holding rotating strikes as well as weekly provincewide strikes. Today they are targeting the Bluewater, Grand Erie, Hamilton-Wentworth, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Ontario North East, Ottawa-Carleton, Peel, Penetanguishene, Protestant Separate, Simcoe County, Superior-Greenstone, Trillium Lakelands and York Region school boards, as well as the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.

High school teachers are striking at the Algoma, Superior-Greenstone, Greater Essex, Avon Maitland, Niagara, Limestone, and Renfrew school boards.

