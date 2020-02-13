TSX and U.S. stock markets retreat on reported jump in novel coronavirus cases

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index retreated as reported jump in novel coronavirus cases pulls down energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.85 points at 17,819.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 123.54 points at 29,427.88. The S&P 500 index was down 6.21 points at 3,373.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.36 points at 9,708.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.44 cents US compared with an average of 75.41 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up 24 cents at US$51.65 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 0.3 of a cent at US$1.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,577.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press