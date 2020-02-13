Loading articles...

Part of the ceiling collapses at Atlanta airport restaurant

ATLANTA — Part of a restaurant ceiling collapsed inside Atlanta’s airport, and one person asked to be treated by emergency crews, airport officials said.

The collapse happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Concourse A, the airport said in a statement.

One customer requested emergency assistance, the statement said. It did not describe the nature of any injuries.

Repairs and an investigation were underway. There was no impact on operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said. The airport calls itself the world’s busiest, averaging 275,000 passengers daily.

The Associated Press

