Loading articles...

One man suffers life-threatening injuries in Moss Park fire

Last Updated Feb 13, 2020 at 8:35 pm EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One man has been taken to hospital without vital signs following a two alarm fire in the Moss Park area of the city.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Sherbourne Street near Queen Street East just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS that one man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while another patient was being treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the blaze, which was contained to the one apartment, has been extinguished.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
COLLISION: WB 401 at Hurontario collectors, two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:42 PM
Gotta love a good FROPA (frontal passage). Temps and wind chill continuing to drop for the rest of the day
Latest Weather
Read more