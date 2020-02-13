One man suffers life-threatening injuries in Moss Park fire

One man has been taken to hospital without vital signs following a two alarm fire in the Moss Park area of the city.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Sherbourne Street near Queen Street East just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS that one man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while another patient was being treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the blaze, which was contained to the one apartment, has been extinguished.